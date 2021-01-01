TheBlackest Co. Harlem Hellfighters Vintage Black History WWI WWII Military Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Harlem Hellfighters Soldiers Tribute by TheBlackest Co. The 369th Infantry Regiment, formerly the 15th New York National Guard Regiment and referred to as the Harlem Hellfighters was an African American infantry regiment during World War I and World War II This stylish vintage Harlem Hellfighters design pays homage to the men who served as the first African American Expeditionary Forces in WWI. Nicknamed Men of Bronze by the French and Hell-fighters by the Germans. Spark self education with a great gift 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only