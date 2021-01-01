The Yorkshire Pudding Cookbook: 60 Delicious Recipes for a Batter Life Heather Thomas Author

**YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS ARE NOT JUST FOR SUNDAYS**The beloved hollowed-out cup shape of the Yorkshire Pud can house delicious fillings to suit any time of the day or week.From breakfast to dessert and everything in between, use these pages to transform the humble Yorkshire Pudding into mouth-watering wraps, pizzas, blinis, canapés, burritos, tacos or even burgers. Then whip up some scrumptiously sweet pancakes with any leftovers!Celebrate the untapped versatility of the Yorkshire Pudding and make life a little bit batter.