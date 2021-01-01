Droll Yankees The Winner Window Bird Feeder, 8-in

Give your outdoor birds the variety they love right from your window with the Droll Yankees The Winner Window Bird Feeder. Built to hold more than just seeds, it has a wide feeder tray that can accommodate fruits, mealworms, or suet. It also features a clear polycarbonate, height-adjustable canopy so you can get an unobstructed view of the action. Since you can add different types of food, it’s great for attracting different bird types, like cardinals, chickadees, finches, flickers, goldfinches, grackles, grosbeaks, jays, juncos, kinglets, nuthatches, sparrows, and more. Plus, it’s proudly made in the USA and is easy to set up with the durable suction cups.