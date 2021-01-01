Trademark Fine Art 'The Wine Up I' Canvas Art by Art Licensing Studio

Artist: Art Licensing StudioSubject: CuisineStyle: Modern & ContempraryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features four white bottles over a distressed background.Zoe Anderson is the art director for ALI, and the artist behind the Art Licensing Studio brand. Originally studying drawing and painting in NYC, her interests expanded to graphic design and the use of the computer as another tool to create visual imagery. She is pleased to be amongst colleagues that encourage a variety of artistic style and inspire her to produce artwork relating to the latest trends in concept, color and form that involves unique products or requests from specific customers. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.