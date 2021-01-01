The Well-Fed Self-Publisher : How to Turn One Book Into a Full-Time Living (Edition 2) (Paperback)

The Well-Fed Self-Publisher How to Turn One Book into a Full-Time Living Want to get published? Do it yourself-and make a living from it! Here's the critically acclaimed, multiple-award-winning blueprint that built a full-time income from one book-newly updated and expanded! Whether Newbie or Experienced... New to publishing? TWFSP takes you step-by-step through every stage of your publishing success story. Seasoned pro? You'll walk away with fresh tools and insights that'll boost the profitability of your new and existing titles. Far from theoretical, TWFSP is One Big Case Study: the author's own real-world success chronicle! Landing a publisher has never been harder. Even when you do, count on anemic royalties, 24 months to publication, giving up the rights to your book, and still doing most of the marketing yourself! Meanwhile, self-publishing has become easier, more viable, and more potentially lucrative than ever before. Follow the author's firsthand experience as you learn how to: Develop a "marketing mindset"-minus the anxiety! Create a book that turns heads and grabs eyeballs Find tons of reviewers anxious to publicize your book Get your books into bookstores and keep them there! Build a cash-generating web site that works 24/7 Avoid the fickle (and largely ineffective) mainstream media Parlay one book into multiple income streams Separate the "Print-on-Demand" hype from reality Use social media to actually sell books (vs. waste time...) (NEW!) Maximize ebook profits four different ways (NEW!) Most importantly, you'll learn a radical new approach to book promotion, one that keeps you in control of events. The result: less anxiety, higher profits, and more fun! Unlike most books on the subject, TWFSP focuses on "process" and profits-and in the same engaging, irreverent style that's made the Well-Fed Writer titles enduring standards in the field of high-paying commercial freelancing! Peter Bowerman, veteran commercial writer, speaker and business coach, is the self-published author of the multiple-award-winning Well-Fed Writer (a Book-of-the-Month Club selection) and Well-Fed Self-Publisher titles. With over 70,000 copies in print, his books have earned him a full-time living since 2001. He has well over 30 years combined experience in sales, marketing, copywriting, publishing, and book-titling (www.titletailor.com). www.wellfedsp.com"