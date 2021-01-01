Design Toscano The Viper Dragon Stone Bonded Resin Sculptural Fountain

Our steely-eyed Gothic Viper Dragon gazes into the legendary illuminated pools from his perch, this fabled winged serpent is said to foretell the future. This Design Toscano almost yard-tall dragon fountain is intricately sculpted from the beast's spiny wings to the artistically rendered, dark and mysterious water urns that boast a pool of cascading water lit from below by the included LED light kit so you and your guests can commune well into the evenings. Cast in quality designer resin with an amazingly detailed, hand-painted finish, this Design Toscano exclusive sculpted fountain is an investment in functional garden art. UL-listed, indoor/outdoor pump. Simple assembly required. Bring inside during freezing temperatures. 19 in. W x 19 in. D x 30.50 in. H, 20 lbs.