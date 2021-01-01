Trademark Fine Art 'The Vinyl Of My Life' Canvas Art by Robert Farkas, White Matte, Birch Frame:Artist: Robert FarkasSubject: AnimalsStyle: ContemporaryProduct type: birch frame, white mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features silhouettes of two kids flying a kite on a vinyl record whose shape consists of tree silhouettes.A giclee print under acrylic in a birch wood frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a birch wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.