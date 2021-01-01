The Veggie Goddess Vegan Cookbook Collection: Volumes 1-3 Gina Matthews Author

Vegan Cookbooks: Easy vegan cooking and easy vegan recipes can be found in this convenient all-in-one vegan cookbooks collection. In this vegan cookbooks collection, all the recipes are certified 100% cruelty-free. That means they contain no animal products, and no animal by-products. All of these vegan recipes are free of any meat, poultry, fish, seafood, dairy products, and honey.This 3 volume vegan cookbooks collection is filled with delicious vegan recipes that include nutritious beans, grains, non-dairy and non-meat substitutes, and of course, lots of veggies. For those who are already following a vegetarian diet and are looking to transition into a vegan diet, this vegan cookbook will ease that transition and show you just how easy it is to cook delicious vegan recipes from scratch.In this compilation vegan cookbooks collection, you will receive volumes 1-3 of the series, making for a complete and very expansive vegan recipe collection.Here's what you'll find inside 'The Veggie Goddess Vegan Cookbooks Collection: Volumes 1-3'Volume 1 -'Easy Vegan Cooking: 100 Easy & Delicious Vegan Recipes'Chapter 1- Vegan Appetizer RecipesChapter 2 - Vegan Soup RecipesChapter 3 - Vegan Bread RecipesChapter 4 - Vegan Pasta and Potato RecipesChapter 5 - Vegan Tofu RecipesChapter 6 - Vegan Bean and Rice RecipesChapter 7 - Vegan Veggie RecipesChapter 8 - Vegan Dips, Dressings and Sauces RecipesChapter 9 - Vegan Dessert RecipesVolume 2 - 'Vegan Desserts: 50 Delectable Vegan Dessert Recipes'Chapter 1: Vegan Cakes and CupcakesChapter 2: Vegan CookiesChapter 3: Vegan Puddings and PiesChapter 4: Vegan Breads, Brownies and SquaresChapter 5: Vegan No-Cook, Raw DessertsChapter 6: Vegan Frozen TreatsChapter 7: Miscellaneous Vegan TreatsVolume 3 - 'Holiday Vegan Recipes: Holiday Menu Planning for Halloween through New Years'Chapter 1 - Halloween Treats(Snow White's 'Poisoned' Nutty Caramel Apples, Severed Monster FingerCookies with Bloody Fingernails & more)Chapter 2 - Holiday Party Punches and Drinks(Mulled Cranberry Punch, Banana Pumpkin Pie Smoothie & more)Chapter 3 - Holiday Party Appetizers(Cranberry Jalapeno Salsa, Baked Seasoned Eggplant Strips with Dipping Sauce & more)Chapter 4 - Holiday Soups(Vegan Matzah Ball Soup, Velvety Potato and Cauliflower Soup with Nutmegand Thyme & more)Chapter 5 - Holiday Salads(Green Bean Potato Salad with Mustard and Tarragon Vinaigrette, CranberryApple Waldorf Salad & more)Chapter 6 - Holiday Side Dishes(Cranberry and Chickpea Medley, Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts withWalnuts & more)Chapter 7 - Holiday Entrees(Sweet Potato Cakes with Bourbon Maple Syrup, Lentil Loaf & more)Chapter 8 - Holiday Desserts(Vegan Baklava, Chocolate Candy Cane Cake & more)