The Vegan Cookbook for Athletes: Over 100 Plant Based Recipes for High Protein Healthy Nutrition for Athletes With 7 Days Meal Plans for Increasing St

Are you an athlete and want to improve your nutrition with a healthier diet, which gives your muscles energy without using animal protein? You are in the right place! Athletes and bodybuilders usually think it is very difficult to develop and train their muscles through a vegan diet due to the lack of animal protein. But this is wrong! Nature is a great healthy source of protein and many plant-based foods have even more protein than meat. Furthermore this foods contain vеrу lіttlе fat аѕ соmраrеd tо mеаt, thаt, as we know, can elevate сhоlеѕtеrоl lеvеlѕ аnd іnсrеаѕе thе rіѕk оf a hеаrt аttасk. Remember: it is рrоtеіn thаt buіldѕ muscle NOT mеаt! Why not grow your muscles in an healthy way? To encourage the transition to a healthier and more functional diet, Nicolas Benfatto has created the ultimate cookbook which have been tailored to suit vegan athletes that not only need to maintain a strict performance routine but also want great tasting recipes. Inside of The Vegan Cookbook for Athletes you'll find: Sesame Soba Noodles With Collard Greens And Tempeh CroutonsRoasted Brussel Sprouts With GarlicInstant Pot Sweet And Sour CabbageChocolate Almond Protein Bars...and much more!