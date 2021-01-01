From east urban home
The Vanishing Time by Sandy Wijaya Graphic Art on Canvas
Advertisement
The Vanishing Time by Sandy Wijaya, Canvas Wall Art. Conceptual photograph of a pocket watch disintegrating over a coastline overlooking the sea. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching, or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed matboard backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" D