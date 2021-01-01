The Unofficial George Foreman Electric Grill Cookbook: 200 Simple, Quick and Delightful Recipes That Will Make Your Life Easier Frank Bender Author

200 Simple, Quick and Delightful Recipes That Will Make Your Life EasierThe Unofficial George Foreman Electric Grill Cookbook is one of the most convenient cookers on the market, and this book takes you to know and master the skills and make your family life better! From this book you will find 200 delicious recipes including:● Vegetarian Recipes● Poultry Recipes● Fish & Seafood Recipes● Beef, Pork & Lamb Recipes● Snack & Dessert Recipes● And more!So everything you need to do now is just get one copy of this cookbook and start your cooking tonight!