THE ULTIMATE HOMEMADE PIZZA COOKBOOK: The Best Recipes and Secrets to Master the Real Genuine Pizza for Every Day PIZZA CONNECTION Author

Do your customers love PIZZA?Do they love to prepare at home a delicious and easy pizza to eat with family and friends? This is the right cookbook for them!Here, selected, original, simple-to-follow pizza recipes for every day to eat an amazing pizza with family and friends! There are no nutritional values written. If you want to eat a great pizza, enjoy it to the fullest.Are you concerned about nutritional values? eat a fu***ng salad!Buy it NOW ...your customers won't stop reading this amazing cookbook!