The Ultimate Dysphagia Cookbook: Delicious and Healthy Recipes for People with Swallowing Difficulties Patricia James RDN Author

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) means it takes more time and effort to move food or liquid from your mouth to your stomach. Dysphagia may also be associated with pain. In some cases, swallowing may be impossible. Occasional difficulty swallowing, which may occur when you eat too fast or don't chew your food well enough, usually isn't cause for concern. But persistent dysphagia may indicate a serious medical condition requiring treatment. Dysphagia can occur at any age, but it's more common in older adults. The causes of swallowing problems vary, and treatment depends on the cause.The Ultimate Dysphagia Cookbook is the foremost specialty cookbook for those limited by chewing and swallowing difficulties, and filled with nutritious, great-tasting recipes that don't ignore flavor, presentation, texture, aroma, and color.The Ultimate Dysphagia Cookbook includes countless, easy-to-prepare options for:•Vegetable, fish, and meat dishes•Healthy soups, salads, and sauces•Desserts and fruit•And more!It's accessible, practical approach also provides cooks with flexible instructions, and suggestions for adapting recipes to accommodate increasing levels of chewing and swallowing difficulties. With tips and advice on ingredients, consistency levels, and kitchen supplies, this book is a lifesaver for anyone who doesn't want their happiness put on hold for dysphagia.