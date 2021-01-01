The Ultimate Baking for One Cookbook: 175 Super Easy Recipes Made Just for You Kelly Jaggers Author

Have your cake and eat it too without any leftovers or waste with these 175 essential, delicious, and decadent baking recipes perfectly crafted for one.Baking for one is harder than it may seem. It’s tricky to make sure you have the right measurements and ingredients to recreate a more manageable amount of your favorite treats. The good news is that it’s now possible to prepare single-serving recipes that are full of flavor, easy to make, and economical with The Ultimate Baking for One Cookbook. This cookbook allows you to make fresh, homemade baked goods for one without having an entire cake, dozens of cookies, or a full tray of brownies leftover. Each of the 175 single-serving recipes are quick and simple to make and will save you both time and money. And while the common ingredients can be found in everyone’s pantry, the results are anything but ordinary. From mug cakes to muffin recipes, you’ll be able to enjoy delicious versions of all your favorite desserts, no matter what the occasion. Whether you live alone or are just searching for the perfect sweet treat, baking solo never needs to be challenging (or overwhelming) again!