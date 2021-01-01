'The Type Percent-Hazy' Graphic Art on Canvas

Features:Material: 100% Cotton canvasShape: Square100% Hand-madeOrientation: VerticalIncludes hanging accessories100% Anti-shrink pine wood bars and Epson anti-fade ultra chrome inksMade in the USAProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléePrint Type: Textual ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasColor: Black;White;Jordy Blue;Moody Blue;PeranoNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: 5by5collectiveOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Textual ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Education,Alphabet,Punctuation,Typography,Decorative,Decorative TypographyTitle: percent-HazyBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: FlatTechnique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoIndoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: NoITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 0.75" D): 37Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 1.5" D): 37Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 0.75" D): 37Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): 26Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 1.5" D): 37Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 26" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 0.75" D): 9Overall Product Weight (Size: 37" H x 37" W x 1.5" D): 13Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D