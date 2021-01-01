Cake Beauty The Two Timer Suds Free Cleansing Conditioner, 10 Ounce

One Step Wonder: Cleanse, condition and restore in one step; Powered by natural ingredients, this all in one formula cleanses to remove dirt and build up and conditions to revive damaged, dry hair Renew, Restore and Revive: Perfect for all hair types and not meant to lather, this posh formula restores your hair's health and shine, leaving your strands fresh and lush with feather light bounce Vegan and Cruelty Free: We're certified as cruelty free and vegan by PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies; We use natural ingredients for our products without using parabens, phthalates, sulfates or talc Cake Hair and Skin Care: We make delectable hair and body care products with decadent textures and iconic fragrances, from shampoos, conditioners and styling products to lotions, scrubs and body washes Cross Our Hearts: Nobody should have to choose between quality natural formulations and girlie greatness; Every product we create is designed to give the soul what it needs and the heart what it wants