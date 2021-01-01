Trademark Fine Art 'The Tree of Music' Canvas Art by Amy Frank

Artist: Amy FrankSubject: Still LifeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a tree in a black and white scene.Artistic expression has been an important part of Amy's life since her childhood. It became a means for her to express and to channel her struggles with mental illness. Amy was born on April 3, 1986 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her family relocated to Victoria, British Columbia, her current home, one year later. From an early age Amy's appreciation of art and her artistic abilities were nurtured from home. Amy's parents enrolled her into public school art classes, art focused summer classes, and into the Victoria College of Art where she took her first course in 1999. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.