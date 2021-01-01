The Thinker Monkey by Banksy - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

ARTCANVAS creates high-quality ready-to-hang canvas art. Our canvas will add beauty, color, and personality to any space. The art is printed on premium artist-grade canvas using genuine Epson fade, water, and UV resistant inks. Every image we print is reviewed by our in-house Graphics team for quality, color, and detail. Each canvas is a professionally hand-stretched American pinewood frame. Give a great gift: Art canvas art is a great gift idea for: Birthdays, Anniversaries, Housewarmings, Weddings, and Holidays: Christmas, Hanukkah, Mother's and Father's Day, Valentine's Day... Orders ship out within 1 business day! what's in the box: Your gorgeous, ready-to-hang canvas. Safe and secure packaging with foam corner protectors and sturdy boxes. Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D