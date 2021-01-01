Juvia's Place The Sweet Pinks Eyeshadow Palette - 0.47oz - Ulta Beauty

The sweet pinks eyeshadow palette is ready to add the perfect pop of color to every eyeshadow look. For a perfectly flawless finish every time, make sure this iconic pink eyeshadow palette--complete with deep fuschia pinks, soft beautiful pinks and perfect shimmery sweet pink hues--is a part of your everyday makeup and beauty routine, and take boring to totally outside the ordinary. Plus, it pairs perfectly with your favorite highlighter. How's that for eye-catching? Part of an iconic new collection of 7 distinct on-the-go palettes, The sweet pink palette contains some of our most highly requested shades in an unforgettable range for limitless potential. Perfect for a soft, natural look or a complete glam moment. Pairs well with The Berries, The Nudes and The Mauves