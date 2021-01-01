The Step Stool ChefÂ® Cookbook For Kids The Step Stool Chef Author

The Step Stool Chef® has had a love for cooking since the age of 3. Now a self proclaimed foodie, he loves to try new recipes and share it with friends & family. With the help of small step stool and his assistant Sous Chef Mommy, the Step Stool Chef® prepares easy to follow recipes that kids can try at home with their parent's help. Kid cooking is a perfect way to boost self-esteem and build confidence while learning new skills that will last a lifetime. The Step Stool Chef® Cookbook for Kids where Kids Are the Chefs, Parents Are The Assistants. Included in the cookbook are step-by-step photos of each recipe in the back of the cookbook to show how kids can do it themselves.