The Starry Night Van Gogh Round Mouse Pad, Colorful Non-Slip Rubber Base Mousepad with Stitched Edge, Customized Mouse Mat for Computer Laptop 7.9.

Ultra-Smooth Surface: Made of premium-textured and smooth polyester fabric surface that the mouse glides over nicely, it is optimized for fast movement while maintaining excellent speed and control. Durable Stitched Edges: Measure 7.9 x 7.9 inch. Delicate edges preventing the mouse pad from fraying and degumming, design for security and durability, and enhances the aesthetic and lifespan of the mouse pad. Anti-Slip Base Pad: Made of environmental natural rubber, soft and comfortable, non-skid rubber base can firmly grip the desktop, no need to worry about the mouse pad slipping away. Washable Design And Fade Prevent: This mouse mat is made of which has great locking-color effect. And it will not fade with repeated cleaning. Wide Applicability: Unique awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Available for all types of mouse. 3 mm thickness make the hand feel better. It can be used in games, work and daily life.