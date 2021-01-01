The Space In Between Wall Art By Artfully Walls in Blue

About Claire Desjardins A fine artist working in Quebec, Claire Desjardins' interest in graffiti, street art, and abstract expressionism is apparent in the vibrant colors and forms of her work. In each piece she expresses subconscious sentiments or reactions, attempting to navigate through everyday chaos towards a calmer state. About Artfully Walls A well-designed gallery wall is a masterpiece in itself. Artfully Walls is an art and curating service that carefully selects work from artists around the world and then matches the pieces to the size, color scheme or inspiration of a space. Our collection features some of the most intriguing prints Artfully Walls has to offer, all created with museum-quality paper and ink.