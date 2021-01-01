The South African Illustrated Cookbook Lehla Eldridge Author

The South African Illustrated Cookbook is a compilation of recipes dear to South Africans from all walks of life and traditions. It includes Xhosa, Cape Malay, Zulu, English, Indian, Afrikaans, Portuguese and new South African dishes. Illustrator Lehla Eldridge has captured various landmarks – both formal and informal – around South Africa to accompany these local recipes that she has garnered from cooks around the country. Her watercolour illustrations are whimsical, humorous and charming, yet perceptive of the country’s rich and varied influences.