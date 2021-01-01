From itw brands
The SoundLink Revolve, the Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Wireless Surround Sound, Triple Black & SoundLink Revolve Charging Cradle Black
Advertisement
Deep, loud and immersive sound, with True 360 degree coverage Seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (Ipx4) Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time from a rechargeable, lithium ion battery Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts; easily take calls and access Siri or Google now Keeps speaker charged and ready to go Works with soundlink revolve and revolve+ Bluetooth speakers Serves as a convenient home base for your speaker Lets you play music while charging