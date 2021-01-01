The Solo Collection Geometric Hand Knotted Viscose/Wool Cocoa Area Rug

Bring chic style to your floors with this glamorous rug featuring and its eye-catching luster. Hand-knotted with a mix of wool and silky highlights, the rug has a plush, silky texture that keeps it always gentle on the soles. Due to its unique luminescent quality, this rug has striking tonal variations that shift according to lighting in a room and when viewed from different angles. It is a high-style piece that is perfect for large, bright spaces such as the living room, dining room, or bedroom. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'