The Soda Maker Flavor Bible Cookbook Helen Jacoby Author

Tasty and Unique Homemade Flavor Syrup Recipes for Sodastream Carbonation MachinesDo you still think that you do not have perfect genetics and there's nothing that can help you?Have you ever had an idea of a diet that can be delicious and healthy and can even be better than following any other diets?This independent book shows you exactly how to get the most out of your SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker (or any other brand) so you can make carbonated drinks, soft drinks, seltzer and mixed drinks at home and with natural, healthy ingredients!Do you own a soda maker like the soda maker, and are you interested in making delicious sodas that are healthier than sodas made with artificial flavors? Then this book is for you.Get a copy of this great The Soda Maker Flavor Bible Cookbook and enjoy your life once and for all.