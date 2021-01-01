Think outside the box in updating your space by adding The Serafina Stacked Crystal & Steel Table Lamp! This lustrous table lamp gives off the perfect ‘GLAM’ effect with its patterned mix of crystal and polished brass; adding texture and class instantly. Its sure to be a conversation piece when placed in your more extravagant living areas, as the large size gives way to a grand design and lighting effect when lit. Watch your space come alive with vibrancy as the light from the Serafina bounces off the crystal with a radiant glow! The hardback drum lamp is embellished in a faux silk fabric, making it a top contender of the more grandiose lamp designs and is sure to be a timeless addition to your home’s décor. Includes an 8. 8W LED bulb, constructed of steel and crystal.