From the seaweed bath co.
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus and Peppermint Body Scrubs - 6oz
Advertisement
Cleanse and exfoliate with a gentle, exfoliating scrub that leaves skin feeling smoothed, refreshed and renewed. The Seaweed Bath Co. Hydrating Exfoliating Body Scrub helps to exfoliate and soften skin with a unique formula of nutrient-rich bladderwrack seaweed extract with gentle exfoliating pumice, antioxidant-rich spirulina (blue green algae) and ultra-hydrating olive and kukui oils. Use 2-3 times per week or as needed to nourish and improve the look and feel of skin.