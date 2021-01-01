The Scratch Noodle Gift Co. Gifts for Grandma & Mom-Worlds Best Spaghetti Cook Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This I Love Pasta Gift for Women, Men or Kids is perfect for anyone who loves a homecooked pasta meal. Whether you love Spaghetti, Linguini, Rigatoni, Fusilli, it's all delicious! Perfect for people who love to cook from scratch & make homemade noodles. Do you ever wonder if Pasta thinks about you too? Do you consider yourself a Pastafarian? Or Does Pasta make your heartbeat fasta? If Pasta has your heart, let the world know and show it off! So eat some Spaghetti, don't be Upsetti! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only