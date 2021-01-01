From starfrit
THE ROCK by Starfrit 9-Inch Fry Pan/Square Dish with T-Lock Detachable Handle, Normal, Black
Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and halogen cooktops Oven safe up to 350°F with lids and 450°F without lids (handles should not be attached to cookware while in the oven) Versatile design for cooking, baking, and serving T-Lock detachable handle will fit other cookware within the T-Lock system Rock.Tec surface enhancement for outstanding nonstick release and is easy to clean, Manufacturer: THE ROCK by Starfrit