Trademark Fine Art 'The Reason' Canvas Art by Kavan & Co

Artist: Kavan & CoSubject: TypographyStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtMade in USAThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an inspirational typography poster.Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.