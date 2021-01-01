Trademark Fine Art 'The Prince' Canvas Art by Beverly Johnston

Artist: Beverly JohnstonSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a frog sitting on a mushroom. Beverly Johnston attended the Kansas City Art Institute and soon after worked as a card designer for Hallmark Cards. After she left Hallmark, Beverly had her own freelance commercial art studio for 15 years doing book illustration, logos, advertising art, coloring books and activity books. She has published 18 books for decoration painters and taught decoration painting classes for 10 years. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.