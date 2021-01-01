Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Hydrating Primer Mini - 0.25oz - Ulta Beauty

The power of The POREfessional... plus 12-hour* hydration! Defeat pores and dryness in one step with Benefit's The POREfessional Hydrate Primer! This silky-smooth, hydrating face primer instantly moisturizes and refreshes skin, helps makeup stay put, and minimizes the look of pores and fine lines. It has the same oil-free formula, lightweight feel, and pore-minimizing power as the original The POREfessional, PLUS 12-hour* hydration for normal to dry skin. Visible pores and dry skin don't stand a chance! *instrumental test on 11 women HOW TO APPLY: Prime for POREfect hydration! Start your makeup routine with a boost of hydration! Apply all over face with fingertips to create a smoother-than-smooth canvas for foundation or wear alone to look refreshed and hydrated. BEAUTY TIP: Make your skin look bright, hydrated and happy by smoothing Hello Happy Flawless Brightening Foundation (sold separately) onto primed skin and concealing imperfections with Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer (sold separately). Size: 0.25oz.