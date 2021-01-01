Buy the The Beadsmith® Silver Plated Crimp Tubes & Crimp Covers Set. This set is designed to secure the ends of jewelry stringing cables and wires. This set is designed to secure the ends of jewelry stringing cables and wires. This package comes with an assortment of crimp tubes and covers that give you a design flexibility with all your jewelry designs. To use these properly, you should also use crimping pliers or flat nose pliers. This will allow you to properly secure the crimp or fold it onto the wire to hold it in place. These jewelry making supplies help to create earrings, can be used with necklace string or cord, and can be used with beads for bracelets. Combined with beads for jewelry making and the proper wire for jewelry making, and you will be able to complete any DIY design you can come up with. Details: Silver 24 2mm crimp tubes 24 3mm smooth crimp covers 48 pieces Multipurpose | The Beadsmith® Silver Plated Crimp Tubes & Crimp Covers Set | Michaels®