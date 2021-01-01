From asstd national brand
The Pet Life Pet Socks W/ Rubberized Soles, One Size , Black
Our Dog Socks feature Rubberized soles along the bottom and is available in 2 sizes and colors. Small: This style fits all Extra Small to Smaller sized breeds and PuppiesLarge: This style fits all Medium to Larger sized breeds # Pieces In Set: 4Features: Comfort GripPet Intended For: DogMeasurements: 3.5 Width/Inches, .1 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 0.08 LbBase Material: 50% Polyester, 50% CottonBack Fiber Content: 50% Polyester, 50% CottonTop Fiber Content: 50% Polyester, 50% CottonCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported