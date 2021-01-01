From east urban home
'The Optimistrosetinted Glasses' Graphic Art Print
Taking the expression for optimism literally, this graphic art print showcases a woman with curly hair wearing glasses with roses blooming outward for a dynamic and dreamy look. Blue, gray, pink, and green hues outfit this design for a splash of color, so it’s perfect for livening up any layout inside your home. Proudly made in the USA, this rectangular piece arrives ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your door. Size: 7" H x 5" W, Format: Wrapped Canvas