The Oliver Gal Artist Co. "Anemone Mason Jar” Framed Floral and Botanical Art Print 19 in. x 13 in., Gold

Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this Cottage / Country art piece made by real artists. With an overarching Gold;Yellow;Brown color and Glitter texture that will add a dynamic feel to your home decor. This Floral & Botanical wall decor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Each piece is professionally hand framed in a 1.2" white frame and finishes with premium non-glare plexi glass. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This Floral and Botanical art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home decor theme.