The New Standard Bed by Blu Dot - Color: Black - Finish: White - (NS1-KGBDWH-CL)

Bring a cool and classic comfort feel to your bedroom with the New Standard Bed by Blu Dot. The gentle recline of the upholstered headboard is a subtle and simple design that is also the perfect late night reading spot. With its upholstered side rails and show stopping legs, this piece will bring glamour to your favorite retreat. Customize the look to match your design aesthetic with many fabric choices and two leg finishes. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Black.