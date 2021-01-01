The New Dutch Oven Cookbook: 105 Fresh Ideas For The Most Versatile Pot In Your Kitchen Paula Corey Author

Dutch oven cooking is a delight for all kinds of cooks. This versatile pot works on the stovetop and in the oven, taking on almost all types of cooking challenges in your kitchen. From baking to braising, slow cooking pot roasts to delicious chicken stews, this pot really cooks! Easily cook one-pot, lip-smacking meals to satisfy the whole family. Whether you are a Dutch oven aficionado or novice, you can easily put this kitchen workhorse to great use. The collection of recipes in this book is an opportunity to know what a Dutch oven can really do. The New Dutch Oven Cookbook gives you 105 recipes to choose from, covering:Breakfast and Brunch;Breads and Rolls;Poultry Main Dishes;Beef Main Dishes;Pork and Lamb Main Dishes;Seafood Main Dishes;Meatless Main Dishes;Soups, Stews, Chilies;Appetizers and Sides;and Desserts.