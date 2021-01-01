From kevyn aucoin
Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush 0.2 oz (Various Shades) - Sunset
An innovative blush compact that blends pearl, satin, and matte finishes for a multi-dimensional cheek look. Available in 4 shades. This richly-pigmented, lightweight powder blush glides evenly onto skin without streaking to color, contour, and illuminate the cheeks. Each shade features a trio of colors and finishes in gradient form, allowing for personalization of blush looks from natural to a powerful pop of color.