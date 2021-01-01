From astronomy lover gifts
Astronomy Lover Gifts The Moon Made Me Do It Astronomy Astronomer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This The Moon Made Me Do It design is for astronauts, astronomers, astronomy students, spacemen, scientists, and anyone who loves astrophysics, outer space, solar system, space travel, science, moon, stars, planets, universe, and galaxy. Makes a great gift for birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, anniversaries, and everyday gift ideas for anyone who loves astronomy and wear to show the passion you have in space and science fiction. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only