The Modern Multi-cooker Cookbook: 101 Recipes for your Instant PotÂ® Jenny Tschiesche Author

101 tried-and-tested recipes for your electric multi-cooker that will change your life! Expert nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche’s tried-and-tested recipes provide a wealth of ideas for family meals from a 15-minute risotto to a leg of lamb.It can sauté vegetables in five minutes and cook a whole chicken in 20 so is it any wonder that the Instant Pot has taken the online community by a storm! The cult phenomenon that is the multifunctional electric cooker is able to slow cook, steam, pressure cook and even sauté. The combination of steam and pressure cooks food fast, making everything from tender roasts through to perfectly cooked curries in a flash.For active people and busy families it’s a miraculous time saver. Textures and tastes, which would otherwise take hours, can be created in minutes and healthy, nutritious meals are just a press of a button away!