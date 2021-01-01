THE MILANO Black Alligator Faux Leather Compatible with Computer iPad Laptop Tablet Rolling Tote Bag Briefcase Carryall Bag

Best Quality Guranteed. Stylish laptop trolley bag on wheels. Fits under most airline seats with handles down and turned sideways. Black pebble texture faux leather exterior with black patent style faux alligator trim laptop rolling bag for women. Gold tone hardware plus a lovely accent pendant. Two tassels. Back side zipper pocket. Side expansion zippers plus two exterior side pockets. Removable padded pocket will fit your tablet, iPad, 12', 13', 14', 15.6' or 17' inch laptop. The padded laptop pocket can be easily removed to make a larger interior space. Fully lined interior with zipper wall pocket plus two open pockets. Secure zipper top closure. Pull out retractable handle plus two durable inline style wheels for easy mobility wherever you may go. Bag measures: 14.75' H x 8.25' W (9.5' W including back handle) x 16.5' L. For customers residing outside of the United States, & Company is not respons