The Autotek MM1020.4 The Mean Machine 1, 000 Watt 4 Channel Class AB Amplifier brings extreme power with Pro-Fi high speed MOSFETS and high sound quality with minimum distortion levels. The MM1020.4 features 1, 000 watts of power in a bridgeable 4 channel Class AB amplifier with a larger heat sink, providing very musical bass with dramatically reduced noise. The amplifier can be run from the output RCA connections which minimize the need for additional cables running the length of the vehicle. Autotek The Mean Machine 4-Channel Class AB Amp (1,000 Watts) | AUTMM10204