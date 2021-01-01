The Marriage of Mushrooms and Garlic Chester Aaron Author

Mushrooms and garlic go together like a horse and carriage, so The Marriage of Mushrooms and Garlic is a perfect title for this superbly illustrated collection of essays and recipes from two of the world's leading experts. What Chester Aaron and Malcolm Clark don't know about garlic and mushrooms respectively likely doesn't matter, anyway. With the help of skilled chefs Suzanne Adams and Pic Sangsana, and filled with the fabulous photographic art of Roger Adams, they have produced a small book worth its weight in delicious information.