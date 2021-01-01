Limari Home The Maree Collection Mid Century Modern Fabric Upholstered Metal Dining Accent Bench Seat With Back ,Gray

Proportionally Generous: Each Upholstered Dining Bench Measures a Generous 45"W x 23"D x 32"H, With a Seat Height of 18" and Weighs 38 Lbs. Assembly is not Required Upon Delivery of Dining Benches. Resilient Construction: The Modern Dining Bench is Impeccably Constructed from Solid and Durable Metal. This Dining Accent Bench is Crafted for Endurance and Resilience as Well as Aesthetics. Cloaked in Luxury: Each Metal Dining Bench is Upholstered Entirely in a Luxurious and Plush, Dark Gray Fabric. This Opulent Upholstery Covers the Entire Dining Room Bench; from the Legs to the Seat and Back. Exquisite And Adaptable: These Dining Benches are Highlighted by an Exquisite, Mid Century Modern Styling. This Dining Bench With a Back is Highly Adaptable and Can Seamlessly Adorn a Variety of Dining, Living Room or Bedroom Settings. Quality And Dedication: Limari Home Reigns Supreme at the Pinnacle of Contemporary and Innovative Furniture Designs. Embracing Flawless Craftsmanship and Impeccable Quality, They Are Fiercely Dedicated to a Loyal and Satisfied Customer Base.