The Ghoulish Garb The Lovers Tarot Card Halloween Grim Reaper Gothic Horror Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This spooky design boasts a modern take on the vintage tarot card The Lovers. It features a full moon, the grim reaper -- death, devil Adam & Eve, and a snake Lucifer. This is a great Valentines Day or Halloween gift for witches, pagans & the occult Get this monochromatic witchy design for your Valentine if they love all things gypsy, zodiac, astrology & psychic reading. Pierce the heart of a witch by getting him or her this novelty witchcraft design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only