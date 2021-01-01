Ugly Christmas Elf Family Apparel The Loud Elf Ugly Christmas Matching Family Group Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Still looking for a funny Christmas outfit for the family? Then this matching group outfit is perfect. On the funny Ugly Christmas costume you can see an elf and the text Loud Elf. The funny Ugly Christmas Loud Elf design is a great Christmas gift for the family. Wear the partner look Elf costume on Christmas Eve with the family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only