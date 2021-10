Written by his niece, this is a story about a Chef who got lost in a war and the recipes he was famous for. This book is Bosnian cooking made modern and simple, with easy to follow instructions, and a paddock to plate philosophy. Learn how to make regional favourites to tantalise your family and guests. It also offers a glimpse into the life of one man, the food he fed his family, and tells, with refreshing honesty, the story of a region blighted by war.