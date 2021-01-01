New Line Cinema The Lord Lost Ring Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Lord of the Rings Lost Ring - This Product is 100% authentic and officially licensed The Lord of the Rings merchandise! The Lord of the Rings is a fantasy film series directed by Peter Jackson. The films follow hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) as he and the Fellowship embark on a quest to destroy the One Ring, and thus ensure the destruction of its maker, Sauron. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only